Bollywood stars come together for OPPO’s ‘Light-up New Beginnings’ Diwali campaign and share their stories

After months of lockdowns, people across the country are coming together this festive season, not just to celebrate but to also build a future full of hope and possibilities.Smart device brand OPPO understands this, and has come up with a heart-warming film that celebrates the true spirit of Diwali. The short film titled #LightUpNewBeginnings, celebrates positivity and resilience in a way that inspires people to welcome new beginnings with an open heart. The short film brings together people from all walks of life and highlights their special moments - whether it is a long-pending reunion with friends or family, sharing moments of joy, or even going out on a family trip.

Commenting on the campaign, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer – OPPO India, said: “The year gone by was challenging for everyone. It has made us more empathetic and thoughtful about who we are and what we hold dear. With Diwali around the corner, we at OPPO wanted to celebrate the human spirit with a message of optimism and hope. Here’s wishing everyone a happy Diwali and hoping we all ‘light up new beginnings’ in the New Year.”

The film starts with the phrase “tummehimmathai” and then the voice-over addresses how we all have come so far, overcame setbacks without giving up hope. The main thought behind launching this heart-warming film is to invite participants to post stories where they share their moments of hope and resilience. What’s even better is that all of you can come forward and share your own experiences with OPPO. Use the audio for their reel and tag @oppomobileIndia with #LightUpNewBeginnings. The best entries will be featured in a montage that OPPO will release on Diwali.

Conceptualised by W+K Delhi, the #LightUpTheNewBeginings film is directed by Bharat Sikka and features lyrics from a young Indian poet Megha Rao, translated into Hindi by poet Rakesh Tiwari. To amplify the message of this campaign, OPPO has invited some of the biggest youth icons of India to spread the message of hope, and encourage people to share their own stories as well. Bollywood actress and singer Shraddha Kapoor, Shruti Haasan and musician Darshan Raval, among others, have shared their stories of hope. ‘Light-up New Beginnings’features positive stories that we can relate to.

For instance, actress and singer Shraddha Kapoor shared glimpses of the time she is spending with friends, family and pets, stories from her vacations and much more.

Similarly, musician Darshan Raval shared the special moments he spent celebrating festivals with his friends and family, his jam sessions, vacation to the mountains, etc.

Shruti Hassan also shared her moments at her piano; as recorded songs at her home, her on-stage performance and the quality time she spent with her family and pet.

Not just that, popular influencers and personalities will also come up with their own stories to encourage people to look at the brighter side of things in life. The main thought behind launching this heart-warming film is to invite participants to post stories where they share their moments of hope and resilience. What’s even better is that all of you can come forward and, just like these stars, share your own experiences. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to get inspired by your favourite stars and join India in #LightUpNewBeginnings.