Bollywood writers unite for SWA meeting to discuss challenges faced due to powerful studios, OTT platforms

The grievances of Hindi film industry writers regarding unfair treatment by studios and platforms have been voiced on multiple occasions in the past. More recently, they argue that their situation has deteriorated further with the influx of powerful corporations into the film and OTT industry.

According to their claims, contracts have become increasingly one-sided and stringent, sparking frustration within the community. In response to these challenges, Bollywood writers convened for a meeting to collectively address and discuss their concerns.

Bollywood writers convene for a meeting to raise their issues

On December 7, the Screenwriters Association (SWA), the trade union of writers, organized a meeting that drew the participation of over 100 Bollywood writers. Esteemed writers such as Sujoy Ghosh (Jaane Jaan), Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun), Sumit Aroraa (Jawan), Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala (Pathaan), Ashwini Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi), Harshavardhan Kulkarni (Badhaai Do), Sudip Sharma (Pataal Lok), among others, convened to discuss and address the pressing need for a change in the current situation.

The complaints discussed in the meeting, as outlined in a statement, revolved around several issues. Writers expressed concerns about “how average remuneration is shrinking, credit is given at the discretion of producers, termination can be arbitrary, and how they are forced to indemnify producers if there is a socio-political backlash to the film.”

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the presence of strongly worded agreements that compel writers to forfeit their moral rights and royalty entitlements, both of which are protected by Indian copyright law. It was also emphasized that while novice writers bear the brunt, unfair contracts are prevalent even for seasoned and successful writers in the industry.

Anjum Rajabali stands for Bollywood writers

Anjum Rajabali, the chairperson of the Contracts Committee of SWA, conveyed a resolute message, stating, “The time has come to say: Enough! Our work deserves its due commercial value, and writers their dignity. To get that, we have to break the existing mindset towards our profession.”

Zaman Habib, General Secretary of SWA, added, “A beginning has been made here. We shall push back as a united front to make our contracts fair and balanced. This meeting is the first step in that direction.”

It's worth noting that the SWA’s counterpart in Hollywood, the Writers Guild of America, gained attention recently due to a 148-day strike that brought Hollywood to a halt. This strike ultimately led to a crucial victory for the writers.

