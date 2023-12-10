Bollywood writers unite for SWA meeting to discuss challenges faced due to powerful studios, OTT platforms
In a noteworthy development, Bollywood writers united for a meeting to address the challenges stemming from the influence of powerful corporations in the film and OTT industry.
The grievances of Hindi film industry writers regarding unfair treatment by studios and platforms have been voiced on multiple occasions in the past. More recently, they argue that their situation has deteriorated further with the influx of powerful corporations into the film and OTT industry.
According to their claims, contracts have become increasingly one-sided and stringent, sparking frustration within the community. In response to these challenges, Bollywood writers convened for a meeting to collectively address and discuss their concerns.
Bollywood writers convene for a meeting to raise their issues
On December 7, the Screenwriters Association (SWA), the trade union of writers, organized a meeting that drew the participation of over 100 Bollywood writers. Esteemed writers such as Sujoy Ghosh (Jaane Jaan), Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun), Sumit Aroraa (Jawan), Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala (Pathaan), Ashwini Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi), Harshavardhan Kulkarni (Badhaai Do), Sudip Sharma (Pataal Lok), among others, convened to discuss and address the pressing need for a change in the current situation.
The complaints discussed in the meeting, as outlined in a statement, revolved around several issues. Writers expressed concerns about “how average remuneration is shrinking, credit is given at the discretion of producers, termination can be arbitrary, and how they are forced to indemnify producers if there is a socio-political backlash to the film.”
Additionally, the meeting highlighted the presence of strongly worded agreements that compel writers to forfeit their moral rights and royalty entitlements, both of which are protected by Indian copyright law. It was also emphasized that while novice writers bear the brunt, unfair contracts are prevalent even for seasoned and successful writers in the industry.
Anjum Rajabali stands for Bollywood writers
Anjum Rajabali, the chairperson of the Contracts Committee of SWA, conveyed a resolute message, stating, “The time has come to say: Enough! Our work deserves its due commercial value, and writers their dignity. To get that, we have to break the existing mindset towards our profession.”
Zaman Habib, General Secretary of SWA, added, “A beginning has been made here. We shall push back as a united front to make our contracts fair and balanced. This meeting is the first step in that direction.”
It's worth noting that the SWA’s counterpart in Hollywood, the Writers Guild of America, gained attention recently due to a 148-day strike that brought Hollywood to a halt. This strike ultimately led to a crucial victory for the writers.
ALSO READ: Crakk: Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson starrer to release on THIS date
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Is Triptii Dimri part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Spirit? Animal actress reacts
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024