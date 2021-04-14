Boman Irani & Arshad Warsi are all set to kickstart 'LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse'

Actors Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi are all set to host in the upcoming digital reality comedy show "LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse".

Boman shared: "The Indian audience loves comedy, and with an entirely unique format with 10 popular Indian comedians, this show is power-packed with absolute insanity, laughter and entertainment. It's always fun to work with Arshad and I am certainly looking forward to experiencing all the madness alongside him."

The six-episode show will feature 10 Indian comedians -- Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastava, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover and Suresh Menon, and will air from April 30.

Arshad said: "Be it Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai or Jolly L.L.B, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Boman and I am delighted to be collaborating with him again for LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse. Boman and I are tasked with keeping a close eye on the ten contestants who will be coming under one roof only with one intention -– to be the last one laughing."

The show pits 10 professional comedians against each other for six consecutive hours with two objectives -– to make others in the house laugh and, more importantly, ensure that they do not laugh or even smile. The last contestant to remain straight-faced will be the winner and will take home a grand prize.

"LOL: Last One Laughing is a successful format which we at Amazon Studios are incredibly proud of. Originally developed in Japan, the show has been adapted in countries like Australia, Mexico, Germany, Italy and Canada where it's done extremely well. India was an obvious choice as the next country to launch this show," said James Farrell, Head of Local Originals, Amazon Studios. The show will air on Amazon Prime Video from April 30.

Credits :IANS

