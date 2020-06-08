Boman Irani calls online screenwriting sessions an incredible journey
During the lockdown, Boman started online screenwriting sessions that are conducted everyday.
"Spiral Bound (the workshop) has become a very important part of my life. I started these online sessions with 2 or 3 screenwriters who wanted to discuss their ideas with me. After that, more and more people started joining and now we have over 75 people attending the sessions every day. It is an interactive session where we share our knowledge and understanding of screenwriting. It has been an incredible journey," said Boman.
"It all begins with a story. And if you can get that right in terms of screenplay then making a movie or any other content for entertainment becomes easier. I am a student of the craft but while my endeavour is to master it, I also want to help as many brilliant minds to do the same," added the actor.
Navroze Mubarak to one and all!!!!! For the first time on Navroze I’m not at a Parsi Natak. On our terrace instead. Will go down and spend the evening with family. Not a bad idea at all. The terrace however displayed a rather crisp and pastel skyline. A positive takeaway from all this. So once again. NAVROZE MUBARAK. One more thing. Whatsapp forwards spread a disease called Panic. We know what to do. So just do it. Stay home with family and take the prescribed precautions. Soap, distance and smile. They aren’t very tough to follow.
As for the lockdown, he has been busier than he was before.
"I am trying to make the most out of the lockdown days since staying indoors is the only way of survival and we must consider it a privilege," he had earlier told IANS.
