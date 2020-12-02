Boman Irani drops UNSEEN childhood picture as he pens a thankyou note to everyone for birthday wishes

Boman Irani has turned a year older today and the actor is inundated with heartfelt birthday wishes. Now, he has expressed his gratitude to everyone through an Instagram post.

Boman Irani has got all the reasons to celebrate today as the senior actor has turned a year older. And, on his special day, he received heart-warming birthday wishes from his family members and friends from the film industry. His PK co-actor took to her Instagram stories to wish the actor and shared his picture while writing, “Happy birthday Boman sir. Wish you all the happiness, joy and beautiful things in life.” Now, overwhelmed by the wishes, the 3 Idiots star has penned a heartfelt note to everyone for the birthday wishes and blessings.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boman has shared an unseen throwback picture from his childhood days while expressing his gratitude. In the photo, the actor can be seen sitting on a scooter, and needless to say, he looks cute as a button. Alongside the picture, he writes, “Riding into my 60’s with the same joy as I did in the 60’s. Thank you ALL for your love, good wishes and blessings Bo-boy to Bo-man.” Popular Television actress commented, “Happy happy birthday my favouritest human. Love light and more love always.”

Take a look at Boman Irani’s Instagram post below:

On a related note, while talking about his birthday plans, Boman told ETimes that due to the ongoing pandemic, he will have a small celebration. He will be driving down to Pune with his family to celebrate his birthday as he doesn’t want to take any chance. He was quoted as saying, “It’s just a family thing otherwise, we usually do a bigger elaborate thing.” The actor is known for his stint in films like 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Housefull to name a few.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh looks all pumped up as he strikes an uber cool pose before an intensive workout; See pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×