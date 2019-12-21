Boman IranI feels super nostalgic as 3 Idiots turns 10

"3 Idiots", one of the most iconic films, turns 10 this Christmas and actor Boman Irani, who played the popular role of the dean Viru 'Virus' Sahastrabuddhe is super nostalgic.

"I am pleasantly surprised that people actually like an unhappy character like Virus. He is so negative. I have never thought Virus would be a character people would catch on with because of the negativity but it seems that more times the people watch this movie, the character becomes more relatable. Also, the character redeemed himself in the end and that's what helps add to the relatable nature of the character. I am so grateful that the film is loved. People should choose to love a character. Viewers have the real power over cinema -- it is because of their love and appreciation for the characters in this movie that it has come so far," Boman said. He added: "The film is special for us because it is special for them. Ten years from now, I hope I can say the same thing."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, "3 Idiots" stars along with Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan and Kareena Kapoor. Based on Chetan Bhagat's bestseller "Five Point Someone", the film revolves around three friends and their college days. The film became the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood ever, upon release. It's been 10 years and the movie is still etched in the hearts of people -- especially for actors' performances and the hit songs like "All izz well", "Zoobi doobi" and "Behti hawa sa tha woh". Recalling his experience of shooting the film in Bangalore, Boman said: "Bangalore was great. I asked the production guy which hotel we would be staying in while in Bangalore, and he said, ‘ÎIM campus'. I was taken aback initially. But it was an Aamir idea and a masterstroke. We stayed in the campus and we used to walk or cycle to work. I think it was very convenient, as it helped build a camaraderie between the entire unit and students."

"We weren't a disturbance to them. We were a part of the furniture and that's what I think was the most beautiful part. The boys, Aamir, Maddy (Madhavan) and Sharman actually felt like students. It wasn't fun for me initially. I used to cycle around the campus and walk around the passages the whole day and this is how I got used to the campus. When people would wish me, I used to bark back at them. They used to wonder, ‘Who's this guy?' I used to cycle around the campus and blend in and pretend to be part of it. The students probably thought I was a new teacher who was grumpy all the time," he said.

On turning 10, "3 Idiots" will have a special telecast on Sony Max on December 25.

