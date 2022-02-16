Boman Irani to make his directorial debut by mid-2022: Have been thinking to do it for a while now

Actor Boman Irani refuses to slow down. At the age of 62, the versatile actor, who already has a number of projects lined up, plans to turn director soon. Speaking to a news portal, Boman Irani says that he has been thinking to do it for a while now and intends to start it by mid-2022.

However, the actor plans to finish off all his acting commitments before he starts his new venture. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Boman Irani said that he has a whole slate of releases planned for this year including Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Detective Shergill, Runway 34, and Sooraj Barjatya’s Unchai. “The moment I finish that I will start director Rajkumar Hirani’s film. There is no escape from his films as it is part and parcel of my life. I will do them as long as I live,” he adds.

The veteran actor is also set to make his web debut with a series this year, which he enjoyed working on. Talking about it, the actor said that he shot for the web series in Chandigarh and the schedule was quite hectic. Despite that, he enjoyed working on the series. “I hate days, where we have to keep looking at the clock and be like why, is the needle not moving,” he said.

Last month, Boman Irani wrapped the shoot of Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn. He took to Instagram handle and praised the whole team for their commendable work. "A few days ago we wrapped on @ajaydevgn 's #runway34. This was on the first day of the shoot. Every frame Ajay set up displayed his wonderful craft and love for cinema. Was a treat to watch @amitabhbachchan striding the stage, displaying his rigourous and painstaking approach to every minute move," he wrote.

