Boman Irani reveals Dunki has 'turned out very well'; says it will mark Shah Rukh Khan's 'hat-trick'

Boman Irani is a highly talented and renowned actor in Bollywood. You can see his versatility in the diverse roles he has portrayed throughout his career. One of his upcoming projects is the highly anticipated comedy-drama Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the main roles. Recently, Boman Irani disclosed that he has seen the movie and believes it will mark a third consecutive success for Shah Rukh Khan, following the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

Boman Irani recently graced the opening of the new CINTAA complex in Mumbai. According to DNA, during this event, he spoke about his upcoming film Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, helmed by the popular filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Discussing the movie, Boman Irani revealed that he has seen the early draft of the film and mentioned that it has “turned out very well”.

He also anticipated that the film would mark a “hat-trick” for Shah Rukh Khan, suggesting that, similar to Pathaan and Jawan, it would also achieve a remarkable box office performance.

About the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki

Dunki marks the first-ever collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. The director mentioned that the film revolved around the subject of illegal immigration, and the title relates to a method employed by immigrants known as Donkey Flight.

Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and the film is written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon. The cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Dharmendra, and Vicky Kaushal in a cameo role. The movie is produced by Hirani, Gauri Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande, and it is scheduled to hit Indian theaters on December 22, this year.

The movie will be released in international markets by YRF International. Additionally, the huge success of SRK's previous film, Jawan, has contributed to building excitement around Dunki. This is the first collaboration between the actor and the director, and it's worth noting that Hirani initially approached SRK for his debut film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, but the role eventually went to Sanjay Dutt.

