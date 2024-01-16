Boman Irani REVEALS Shah Rukh Khan loves 'tandoori chicken'; Akshay Kumar 'walks in swimming pool'

Boman Irani, who recently appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, has been part of the film industry for over two decades, collaborating with various Bollywood stars. In a recent interview, Boman shared intriguing questions he would like to ask movie stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan.

Boman Irani shares interesting details about Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar

During a recent interaction with Connect FM, Boman Irani was asked about what he would like to ask some of the movie stars. When it comes to Shah Rukh Khan, Boman expressed his curiosity about the number of hours King Khan sleeps. Despite working extensively with him, Boman admitted he hasn't been able to figure out that mystery.

He said, “How many hours do you sleep? It’s got to do with his energy and the fact that he wants to wake up and start the day with a bang. He is not much of a foodie. He is very into his tandoori chicken and he is happy, he is content. He doesn’t think of fancy food as a way to make himself happy.” He further mentioned that he had spent the entire night sitting and chatting with him. He feels like a mess the next morning, but SRK is not, and Boman finds it amazing.

Boman Irani also expressed his curiosity about Akshay Kumar's bedtime routine. He pondered on what time the actor goes to sleep and mentioned that when they collaborate on projects, Akshay often encourages him to work out together in the pool. Boman Irani shared that Akshay engages in morning walks in the swimming pool. He is genuinely a fit person and then shared an anecdote.

He recalled, “We were in England and we were taking walks in the swimming pool so one lady said only old people do that. He said, ‘Yeah, it’s okay, I’m trying not to get old.” When the interviewer pointed out that Akshay does not use any make-up during his interviews, Boman said he does not need any as he is “genuinely healthy.”

When asked about what he would want to ask Aamir Khan, Boman Irani responded that formulating a question for Mr. Perfectionist would require him a week. He chuckled and mentioned, “I’ll need at least one week to prepare a question for him.”

Boman Irani was recently seen in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial titled Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film hit the big screens on 21 December.

