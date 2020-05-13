Boman Irani talks about his married life with Zenobia and how he knew that 'she was the one'

Boman states how on their first date, he proposed Zenobia for marriage even before he got the dining menu in hand.

Boman Irani shared a heart-warming story of how he fell in love with his wife Zenobia. The actor reveals that his wife one day walked into his wafer shop and the duo got into a conversation. After this incident, Boman states that his wife Zenobia started visiting his wafer shop daily, and that's how he knew that she also liked him the way he did. The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor goes son to add that he and Zenobia started calling each other regularly. Boman states how on their first date, he proposed Zenobia for marriage even before he got the dining menu in hands.

The actor says that Zenobia instantly said yes, and then out of the blue said she wasn't carrying her umbrella. The Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi actor reveals that it was not raining that day, but the sound of a sizzler made her feel that it was actually raining. The actor and his wife have three kids and two grandkids. While talking about his decision of marrying Zenobia, Boman Irani says that he did not take much time to understand that she was the one, as he just knew it that Zenobia was the love of his life.

Further adding that the couple still enjoys the game of 20 questions when they travel and how he doesn't let his wife win the game. Boman goes on to add that Zenobia took the charge of the wafer shop and let him chase his big dream of becoming an actor.

