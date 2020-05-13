Boman Irani talks about his married life with Zenobia and how he knew that 'she was the one'
Boman Irani shared a heart-warming story of how he fell in love with his wife Zenobia. The actor reveals that his wife one day walked into his wafer shop and the duo got into a conversation. After this incident, Boman states that his wife Zenobia started visiting his wafer shop daily, and that's how he knew that she also liked him the way he did. The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor goes son to add that he and Zenobia started calling each other regularly. Boman states how on their first date, he proposed Zenobia for marriage even before he got the dining menu in hands.
The actor says that Zenobia instantly said yes, and then out of the blue said she wasn't carrying her umbrella. The Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi actor reveals that it was not raining that day, but the sound of a sizzler made her feel that it was actually raining. The actor and his wife have three kids and two grandkids. While talking about his decision of marrying Zenobia, Boman Irani says that he did not take much time to understand that she was the one, as he just knew it that Zenobia was the love of his life.
“It was love at first sight when Zenobia walked into my Wafer Shop. She made my day with just minutes of conversation. Soon, she began visiting everyday & I knew she liked me too–I mean, who needs so many wafers? Across-the-counter chats turned into calls–we’d talk about everything. But during her BSC exams, her dad said, 'If you don't mind, please don't call for a month, she's getting distracted!' It was tough, but it cemented my feelings. Finally, after her exams, we went on our first date. But before we even got the menus, I blurted, ‘I think we should get married!’ Kids these days will think I was bonkers but I didn’t need to ‘figure it out’. I knew she was the one. You know what she said next? ‘Ya, of course. Oh, wait! I forgot my umbrella.’ I’d just proposed & that’s what she said! She thought it was raining when it was just the sound of a Sizzler plate! That night, I knew 2 things: I was going to marry her & I wouldn’t need a TV–we had all the entertainment we needed. Guess I was right–we still joke about that night! On our 1st anniversary, she ‘surprised’ me with a camera–except she used the tips I’d earned at the Taj to buy it! Before we knew it, we had 2 kids–we were eager beavers! But the best part about marriage was that I didn’t have to deal with her 9 PM curfew or her dad waiting like a tiger on the porch. But honestly, for every laugh I get out of her, she’s been my anchor through it all. She took over the Wafer Shop, took care of the family & pushed me to follow my dream of becoming an actor. I’m in the spotlight now, but she’s my moral compass. Once, when I’d quoted a fee for a show, my manager realized their budget was larger. When I asked Zenobia about charging a higher fee, she said, ‘No–you were happy with the 1st price so don't get greedy!’ So I say, she may be bad for business but she’s good for the soul. 2 kids & 2 grandkids later, the humor is going strong. We still play 20 questions every time we travel, a game we played on our honeymoon–but I never let her win! It’s been 35 years of laughing together & that’s the key–seeing her smile is everything... even if it's because she knows I’ve got my next joke lined up for her!”
Further adding that the couple still enjoys the game of 20 questions when they travel and how he doesn't let his wife win the game. Boman goes on to add that Zenobia took the charge of the wafer shop and let him chase his big dream of becoming an actor.
He is a very family oriented man and lives a life of gratitude. When you have your priorities straight, happiness is in abundance.