Boman Irani was told he was 'miscast' for Khosla Ka Ghosla; 'Without the encouragement of Anupam Kher...'

Not many know but the two Hindi film industry actors, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, share a very special bond. In fact, on many occasions, the two have expressed their love and respect for each other. So, to address the bond that the two share, Boman Irani, who is popularly known for his role as Viru Sahastrabuddhe in 3 Idiots, took to social media to appreciate his friendship with Anupam Kher.

Boman Irani appreciates his friendship with Anupam Kher in a new post

Recently, Boman Irani took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post for one of his good friends, Anupam Kher. The actor shared two photos - one from the sets of the film Khosla Ka Ghosla and another one from the recent days. In the caption, Irani wrote, "From this shaky handshake to a 17 year old friendship. What a lovely journey. To many more Uunchais. #dibakarbanerjee #jaideepsahni #khoslakaghosla." Have a look:



Fans react

After Boman Irani shared the post, fans couldn't stop from appreciating the bond between the two actors. In fact, one of the fans expressed their love for the film Khosla Ka Ghosla and wrote, "It was such an incredible movie! Loved Khosla ka Ghosla. Can never forget that epic dialogue “Aap party hain ki broker” and “Aap chup rehne ka kya lenge” You were outstanding in that “Khurana” role sir." Another one wrote, "One of your best film, just few days back I happen to re-watch this film with my son and he thoroughly enjoyed!!!"

Anupam Kher reacts to the post

Expressing his love and warmth for his dear friend, Anupam Kher commented on Boman's post and wrote, "Thank you my friend for love, warmth, appreciation and generosity. You are unique and hugely talented man. And I am proud to be your friend. Love and prayers always."

Boman shares a note and wrote that people told him he was "miscast" for Khosla Ka Ghosla

In the same post, Boman Irani also shared that he was told by people that he was "miscast" for Khosla Ka Ghosla. He wrote, "Until #KhoslaKaGhosla I had only played characters from Mumbai. This was the first to be cast as a Delhi boy. I was told I was miscast. That's all it took for me to prove everyone wrong. But without the encouragement of #dibakarbanerjee #jaideepsahni and buddy @anupamkher it would not have happened."

Boman Irani and Anupam Kher on work front

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani were together in Oonchai along with Amitabh Bachchan.