Bomb scare at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow & 3 railway stations in Mumbai turns out to be a hoax

Amitabh Bachchan made the headlines lately after the Mumbai Police received a call threatening to blow up his residence. This happened on Friday night after an anonymous caller informed the Mumbai Police about placing a bomb at the legendary actor’s bungalow along with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla and Dadar railway stations. While the information had sent the security forces into a tizzy, the news has turned out to be a hoax and the cops have detained two people in the case.

According to media reports, the Mumbai Police had received the threat call on Friday night following which an intense search was carried out at the four locations including Amitabh Bachchan's residence. However, nothing suspicious was spotted during the search. “After getting the call, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), dog squads and local police personnel rushed to these locations and carried out searches,” a police official had stated. In fact, a team of Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Quick Response Teams (QRT) along with cops were also sent to Marine Drive and Azad Maidan for the search operation.

While nothing suspicious was found during the search, the cops had traced the mobile number and got hold of him at the Shil Phata area near Mumbra in the Thane district. The media reports suggested that the accused was a truck driver in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. While he has been detailed along with another person, the police has begun with the official procedure in the case.

Also Read: Fake bomb threat issued at Thala Ajith’s residence in Chennai by miscreant; Caller details traced