Bombay Court quashes FIR against Salman Khan in journalist assault case

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court quashed the complaint filed against Salman Khan by a journalist in 2019. The actor and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh were accused of snatching the journalist’s phone. He had filed a complaint against Salman for assault and misconduct. A while ago, single-judge Justice Bharati Dangre passed the order and also said that Salman will not have to appear in Andheri Court.

Bombay High Court quashes FIR filed against Salman Khan

ANI shared the update on Twitter that read, “Bombay High Court ordered to quash the FIR registered against actor Salman Khan, in the case of assault and misbehaviour with a journalist in 2019. Salman Khan will not have to appear in Andheri court.”

Back in April 2019, the journalist said that Salman snatched his phone while riding his cycle in Mumbai. In his complaint, the journalist also said that Salman threatened him and started an argument. According to India Today, the court pointed out discrepancies in the journalist’s statement. Justice Dangre said, “After two months you realised phataka mara tha, assault kiya tha? Immediately, you don't say mujhe mara or assaulted, but after two months you say you were assaulted. See your first complaint to the police.”

The Magistrate Court sought a report from the DN Nagar police station where the complaint was filed. Based on the 'positive police report' under Section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and other material, the Magistrate found there was sufficient ground to proceed against Salman. The Magistrate observed that offences under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code had been made out against the accused and summoned him to personally remain present in court.

Salman then moved to the High Court which stayed the order in April 2022. He also sought for quashing of the complaint against him. Senior Advocate Aabad Ponda appeared for the actor, and submitted that he had only asked his bodyguards to stop the journalist from shooting photos/videos of him.

Work front

Salman is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and others. Directed by Farhad Samji, it is slated to release on Eid 2023. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline. It will release on Diwali 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salman Khan is 'proud' of Nikhat Zareen for winning big at World Boxing Championship: 'When you met me last..'