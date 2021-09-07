Bombay Court restrains access to ‘Selmon Bhoi’ game, allegedly based on Salman Khan’s hit & run case

moved a Mumbai civil court against a video game called ‘Selmon Bhoi’, which is allegedly based on his life. The game allegedly is based on the actor’s hit and run case from 2002. The court has ordered a temporary restraint on the game’s access. The Bombay High Court in 2015 acquitted Salman of all charges in the 2002 hit-and-run case.

As per a PTI report, the court restrained the makers of the game, Parody Studios Pvt Ltd and its directors, from disseminating, launching, re-launching, and recreating the game or any other content relating to the actor. The court mentioned in the statement, “Upon watching the game and its images, it prima facie matches with the identity of the plaintiff (Khan) and to the hit-and-run case connected to the plaintiff. When the plaintiff has not given his consent for developing of the game, which is very similar to his identity and the case against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and his image is also being tarnished”.

Salman Khan had filed the case in court last month against the developers claiming that the game uses a caricature version of the star with the name and images displayed inside the game. Salman Khan’s last release was ‘Radhe’, which came out on the OTT platform and received underwhelming reviews from critics and audiences alike. Makers have released the latest poster of Antim: The Final Truth, where Salman will be co-starring alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

