Bombay HC asks makers of Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar to delete Karan Johar’s name from title, movie

After Karan Johar approached the Bombay High Court against the makers of the Hindi film Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar to request them to prevent his name from the title, the HC took prompt action as they restrained the makers from using the filmmaker's name in the title and movie.

A PTI report mentioned that in an interim order on Thursday, June 13, the Bombay High Court restrained the makers of the movie Shaadi ke Director Karan aur Johar from using filmmaker Karan Johar's name and his personal attributes in the title. They added that this unauthorized use violated his fundamental rights.

A single bench of Justice R I Chagla said the movie will not be released in theatres or on any social media platform until KJo's name and reference to his attributes are deleted from the title as well as from the movie.



"The title says director...it has to refer to him (Karan Johar). I saw the trailer. The names Karan and Johar do not refer to two different persons. Prima facie, it seems they (the makers of the movie) are targeting him (Johar). His celebrity status is undoubted. There are number of films he has made and produced that are all box office hits," Justice Chagla said.

The court further added that one cannot use a person's name without his or her permission as it is violative of their fundamental rights.

Justice Chagla said a strong prima facie case had been made to protect Johar's personality rights as he has the status of a celebrity, which is apparent from the several superhit movies he has directed and produced.

His plea was presented before a single bench of Justice RI Chagla on Wednesday, Kine 12. The court agreed to hear the plea on Thursday (June 13). The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director added that the film’s title directly referred to his name, violating his personal rights and rights to publicity and privacy.

Meanwhile, the movie was scheduled to be released on June 14.

