Bombay HC calls BMC's demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office deplorable; Says civic body's action was malafide

The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai. It has also questioned BMC's act in an order and asked the civic body to reply to the petitioner.

returned to Mumbai on September 9, 2020, only to find that the BMC has begun the demolition of her office in the city. The actress called it a ‘death of democracy’ and also gave glimpses of the damage done inside her office on social media. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has stayed BMC’s demolition of the office. Not only that, but the court has also pulled up the civic body and asked them to reply to the petitioner (Kangana) by 3 pm on Thursday.

The HC bench comprising of justices R.I. Chagla and S.J. Kathawalla have stated in the order that the BMC appears to have woken up overnight concerning the unauthorized works. They have also added how the civic body issued notice to the petitioner at a time when she was not in the State while directing her to reply within 24 hours. They also added that the civic body did not give her further time and despite a written request, proceeded to demolish the premises.

Apart from that, the HC bench has termed MCGM’S (BMC) conduct as deplorable while stating that they deliberately wasted their time trying to demolish Ranaut’s office because of which the court had to interrupt in between. They also called the civic body’s action malafide and added that their lawyer did not appear initially for 10 minutes. He reportedly did not have a copy of the notice or petition. Moreover, the Court reportedly failed to contact the Municipal Commissioner when it tried to contact him. It has also termed the sketch issued in the notice as unclear.

Credits :Republic World

