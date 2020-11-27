Bombay HC calls Kangana Ranaut's office demolition by BMC 'malafide'; Orders the valuer to determine damages

In Kangana Ranaut's case against BMC over the demolition of her office, the Bombay High Court set aside the corporation's notices sent to the actress on September 7 and 9. Further, HC ordered the appointment of a valuer to ascertain damages to her property in demolition.

In the latest update in 's case against BMC over the demolition of her office in Mumbai, the Bombay High Court has quashed the notices sent by BMC on September 7 and 9 the actress. The Court claimed that the action taken at her place was with malafide intent and has also ordered the appointment of a valuer to submit a report over damages. It was on September 9 that BMC had reportedly sent a notice to Kangana claiming that her office construction was 'illegal' and post that, they went ahead with demolition.

As per ANI, "Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on 7th & 9th Sept, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent. HC has also orders that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition. Bombay High Court says the valuer will submit a report to the court after which it will pass an order on compensation to Kangana Ranaut. Court also asks the actor to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise."

The notice issued by BMC officer, and pasting of that on her bungalow, the reply to the notice, the order of demolition of property, arrangements made to demolition, the commencement of demolition, attempt to delay the hearing, ensuring 40% demolition, demolition of the bungalow. Raut’s statement that bungalow ukhaad Diya..supports petitioner’s case that the demolition was in reaction to that

Bombay High Court says the valuer will submit a report to the court after which it will pass an order on compensation to Kangana Ranaut. Court also asks the actor to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise. https://t.co/Dkh3TOfyGp — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Post the Bombay High Court issued its ruling, Kangana reacted to the decision on social media and hailed the apex body's decision. The demolition took place on September 9, 2020, when Kangana was on her way to Mumbai with her sister Rangoli Chandel. Post the demolition, Kangana had slammed the Maharashtra Government in a video and had even met up with the state Governor, BS Koshyari at his house over the matter. She even had shared photos of her partially demolished office on social media as she expressed the hurt it caused to her. She had reportedly filed a case against BMC claiming compensation of RS 2 Crore for the damage to her property. Post that, she left the city and headed back to her hometown.

Credits :ANI

