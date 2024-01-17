Bombay HC grants interim relief from arrest to two women accused of cheating Vivek Oberoi of over Rs 1.5 crore

Last year, it was reported that Vivek Oberoi was defrauded by his business partners for a sum of Rs 1.55 crore. A cheating case was also filed by a representative of Vivek and his wife, Priyanka, based on their allegations. Months later, the Bombay High Court granted interim relief from arrest to two women accused of cheating the actor.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Vivek Oberoi knocked on the doors of the judiciary to bring a cheating case to their notice. Accusing his business partners (Nandita Saha, Radhika Nanda, and Sanjay Saha) for making him invest money in an event and film production firm promising him profits and gains and allegedly used the sum for their own benefits, the actor filed a suit against them. The MIDC police registered a cheating case back in July 2023.

Months later, on Monday, the Bombay High Court granted interim relief from imprisonment to the two women named in the case. As per a report by the Times Of India, a chartered accountant filed the first information report (FIR) on behalf of the Oberois. The FIR mentioned various incidences of cheating, including the fact that the accused women invested Rs 15 lakhs in their Life Insurance schemes. However, according to their advocate, Abhishek Yende, it was part of the agreement that happened in 2020.

In front of the judge and jury, Yende said, "In any case, at the highest, this dispute is between the partners, and for that, a criminal offense is not made out," and argued against their arrest. Upon hearing his argument, the court considered his submissions and concluded that they would be released on bail on a bond of Rs 3,000 each.

Apparently, the Oberois had a company named Oberoi Organics in 2017. Since it was not doing too well, they decided to join hands with the three accused as partners in the firm. They then dissolved that business and converted it into an events business under the name of Anandita Entertainment. A deal was struck between the two parties in July 2020, reported HT.

