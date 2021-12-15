Bombay HC grants modification in application filed by Aryan Khan: 'Need not appear before NCB every Friday'

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was in the headlines after being arrested in the cruise ship drug case, has been granted relief from appearing for weekly attendance before NCB. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed a plea by Aryan Khan seeking modification and relaxation of some of the bail conditions including the aforementioned. To note, Aryan Khan had filed a plea in the court seeking modification in his bail condition.

Reportedly, a single-judge bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre said that Aryan Khan will have to appear before the Special Investigation Team of the NCB in Delhi as and when summoned, provided 72-hour notice is given by the Central Agency. The court also said that the applicant will have to inform the investigating officer and provide an itinerary before going out of Mumbai. The special prosecutor, who appeared for NCB, stated that since the investigation has now been taken over by SIT Delhi, the condition can be modified to the extent that as and when Khan is called, he should be present.

As per the court’s direction, Aryan had till now visited the NCB’s Mumbai office on November 5, 12, 19 and 26 and December 3 and 10. Aryan is also not allowed to meet any of the co-accused which includes his friend Arbaaz as well. He also had to surrender his passport.

Notably, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 28.