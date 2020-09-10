Bombay HC orders for status quo in Kangana Ranaut's case against the demolition of her office by BMC

BMC's legal team has now reportedly stated that Kangana Ranaut did not get the required permission to undertake the construction at the premises. The BMC further added that the actor's hands are not as clean as they seem with respect to the case.

The latest news update in the actress 's case against the BMC has come in the form of the Bombay High Court ordering a status quo in the matter. The news reports further add that the next hearing will take place on September 22. Previously, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had demolished the property belonging to the actress calling it an illegal construction. Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account to share photos and videos of how her Mumbai office was demolished by the BMC. The news reports further add that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has served a stop work notice to the actress. Later on, the BMC also reportedly asked the actress to present permission or else the civic body will demolish the illegal construction.

The actress shared several posts about the demolition drive that was carried on her property calling it the death of democracy. Now, the news reports state that the BMC's legal team has now stated that Kangana Ranaut did not get the required permission to undertake the construction at the premises. The BMC reportedly added that the actor's hands are not as clean as they seem with respect to the case. Senior counsel, Aspiy Chinoy, Anil Sakhare and lawyer Joel Carlos are a part of the BMC's team reportedly state that the actress did not dispute the illegal construction on the premise in her petition. Furthermore, a division bench consisting of Justice S. J. Kathawalla and Justice R. I. Chagla of Bombay High Court ordered a stay on the demolition work which was carried out by the BMC on Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office.

As per the latest news reports, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has requested the court that the actress must not be allowed to undertake any work on her property till September 22 which is when the next hearing of the court is scheduled for. The affidavit by the BMC reportedly rejects the charges made by the actress stating that she was trying to ' obfuscate and cover up,' the illegal work she got done in her office. The BMC further states that Kangana is making 'baseless and wild allegations of malafide, etc.' The BMC also refutes that the claims made by the actress that they violated the principles of natural justice and that Kangana Ranaut gave out incorrect and false statements and failed to approach the court with 'clean hands.'

The news reports add that the BMC had collected the photos and videos from the Mumbai office of the actress, while backing their claims. The civic body reportedly further states that the petition filed by the actress does not hold any merit and called it misconceived and also stated that its liable to get dismissed with costs. Furthermore, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has reportedly asked for additional time from the court to make changes to their petition to add more information. The court has granted Rizwan Siddiqui time till September 14 and asked BMC to submit its reply by September 18.

Credits :IANS

