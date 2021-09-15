Bombay HC quashes cheating cases filed on actor Sahil Khan by Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed two FIRs registered at a police station in Bandra, Mumbai by Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff. The complaint was filed in 2015 alleging allegations of cheating and intimidation by Ayesha on ‘Style’ actor Sahil Khan. Ayesha Shroff and Sahil’s lawyer told a bench of Justice SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar that they had settled the dispute out of court amicably.

According to a report in ETimes, Ayesha Shroff told the HC that though she had raised the issue of non-payment of dues worth Rs 4 crores in her complaint, she had decided not to pursue this or any other claim made in the two FIRs. Reportedly the bench accepted the statements made by the lawyers of both the parties and quashed the FIRs registered by Bandra police mentioned that the case seemed to have emerged out of a ‘business dispute’.

The bench however imposed a fine of Rs 1 Lac on Sahil Khan mentioning that the money will go to the Maharashtra child welfare committee for the “welfare of children under the state’s care”. Sahil Khan has participated in many Bollywood films throughout his short-lived career. He is best known for comedies ‘Style’ ‘Xcuse Me’. Sahil starred alongside Sharma Joshi in the comedy sequels. He has also played a key character in the 2009 release ‘Aladin’ directed by Sujoy Ghosh costarring Riteish Deshmukh, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjay Dutt. Sahil has been a fitness enthusiast and currently runs a business in the health and fitness industry.

