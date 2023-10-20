Bombay HC quashes petition imposing ban on Indian firms hiring Pakistani artists: Report

Pakistani artists including Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan were gems of the Bollywood industry. However, Pakistani artists were banned in India after post-URI attacks that took place in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition that imposed limitations on Indians to collaborate with Pakistani artists, including actors. Read on to get further details.

Bombay High Court quashes petition banning Indians from working with Pakistani artists

After the petitioner, who is a cine worker, approached the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, to limit Pakistani artists from being provided with visas, the court observed that positive steps that involve permitting the Pakistani cricket team to become a part of the World Cup held in India, would be overshadowed if such petitions are sanctioned, noted a report by Live Law.

Highlighting the significance of harmony and tranquility, the court quashed the petition. As a repercussion of the court’s ruling, renowned Pakistani stars including Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan will now be allowed to grace the Indian silver screen with their on-screen presence.

Notably, the ban on Pakistani artists was imposed following the URI attacks that had taken place in Jammu and Kashmir. This official decision impacted various Pakistani celebrities who were a part of the Bollywood industry including Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, and singer Atif Aslam.

More about Pakistani artists who were a part of Bollywood

Actor Fawad Khan was seen sharing the screen space with actress Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. He also featured in movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor & Sons.

Meanwhile, actress Mahira Khan rose to fame in the world of Hindi cinema with Shah Rukh Khan starrer-Raees. Actor Ali Zafar was also seen in several movies before the ban. He was seen in films including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Total Siyapaa among others.

Singer Atif Aslam also lent his melodious voice to the Hindi music industry and voiced songs including Tere Sang Yaara, Dil Diyan Gallan, Aadat, Piya O Re Piya, O Saathi, Jeena Jeena and Woh Lamhe.

