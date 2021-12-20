Bombay HC rejects actor Armaan Kohli's bail plea in ongoing drug case

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested in August this year, will continue to remain in jail as the Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the actor. He had approached the court on October 22 after a special court rejected the same while stating that there is prima facie evidence of illicit trafficking and purchase of drugs against him reportedly. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had recovered banned drugs from the actor’s Mumbai residence.

News agency ANI shared the information and mentioned, “Actor Armaan Kohli's bail application has been rejected by the Bombay High Court. He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case.” As per reports, the single-judge bench of justice Nitin W Sambre allowed the bail applications of co-accused Kareem Dhanani and Imran Ansari. NCB had claimed that in July, it seized 25 gm of mephedrone from a man, and in a follow-up action, seized 1.2 gm of cocaine from Kohli’s residence. 

Kohli and five others, including alleged peddlers, were arrested. The department had also seized Kohli’s phone. 

Previously, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, NCB’s Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede had mentioned that they have arrested four people, out of which two are foreigners. “One used to supply cocaine to Armaan, while the other one would supply the MD drug. We caught him at Nala Sopara. Another Nigerian has also been caught who works in films as a bodyguard and has worked as many film stars’ bodyguards too. He has even worked in several films,” he was quoted saying.

Also Read: Armaan Kohli moves Bombay HC for bail application: Report

