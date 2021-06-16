Bombay HC says Kangana ‘should have been more vigilante’ on refusing to hear her plea on passport renewal

Kangana Ranaut had approached the Bombay High Court stating that her application to renew her passport was rejected due to a case registered against her.

According to a report, Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing of ’s plea seeking directions to the authorities to renew her passport which expires in September. She requested an urgent plea because she needs to go shooting for a film in Hungary. The renewal has been apparently denied due to a pending case against her. According to a report in India Today, Bombay High Court said, “She should have been more vigilant. If there was urgency, she would have approached you with all the details. Your application is vague." The court allowed her to amend the application and posted the hearing on June 25.

A bench of justices Prasanna Varale and Surendra Tavade asked Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee for the refusal order. Rizwan told the court that the rejection was verbal and there is no order per se. According to a report in India Today, Rizwan Siddiquee said, “As the passport was expiring, we filed an application. While the application was filed, we were verbally told that because an FIR is registered so the passport will not be renewed.” Reportedly the FIR was registered against Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, in October 2020.

Rizwan Siddiquee submitted to the court that in her passport renewal application, Kangana mentioned the case against her and therefore the authorities directed her to get directions from the high court. The court further asked Rizwan about making passport authority a party in the application to which Siddiquee mentioned that passport authority had verbally asked them to take a No Objection Certificate from the court. Court has given the date for the next hearing on June 25.

