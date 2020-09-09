  1. Home
Bombay HC stays BMC's demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office, asks civic body to file reply on actor's petition

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut's office building in Mumbai was demolished by the BMC officials after their inspection and a notice to 'stop work.' Now, the Bombay High Court has reacted to this and put a stay on BMC's demolition order.
A day after putting up a 'stop work notice' outside Kangana Ranaut's office property, BMC officials on Wednesday headed to demolish her workplace in Mumbai on the basis of 'illegal construction.' The actress reacted to it strongly while she was on her way back from Manali and shared photos of how BMC officials damaged her property in Mumbai. Amid this, Kangana even shared that her lawyer had replied to their notice. But, as per the new order by BMC, they reportedly rejected the reply and demolished her office. Now, the Bombay High Court has put a stay on BMC's demolition order and asked them to file a reply to Kangana's petition. 

As per ANI, "Bombay High Court stays BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property, asks the civic body to file reply on actor's petition." The BMC officials had visited Kangana's house this week for inspection after which they put up a 'stop work notice' claiming that it was illegal construction. Kangana's lawyer also filed a reply to the notice by BMC. However, BMC officials put up another notice on Wednesday morning when Kangana began her journey from Manali to Mumbai and rejected the reply of her lawyer. In their order, BMC ordered demolition of the office and within minutes, the actress reacted to the same on social media.

Kangana called demolition of her office 'death of democracy' and further called out BMC officials. She shared photos of her office being demolished by BMC and her fans were left angry on social media. Many came out in her support and backed her up. Celebs like Renuka Shahane, Dia Mirza, Vivek Agnihotri also tweeted about the 'revenge demolition' of Kangana's office in Mumbai. The actress has been in the news off late after she made a remark about feeling unsafe in Mumbai and reportedly criticising Mumbai Police. Post that, Sanjay Raut called her out and asked her not to return to the city. In her reply, Kangana announced her arrival on September 9 and post that the Minister used an abusive word for the actress in one of his interviews. 

Take a look at Bombay High Court's reply to BMC on Kangana's office demolition:

Currently, the actress is on her way to Mumbai from Manali and can land on the airport any minute. Amid this, she has been sharing photos of her demolished office by BMC on her social media handle. Recently, amid her row with Maharashtra Government, Kangana also was given Y+ security by the Central Government. 

