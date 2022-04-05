Bombay HC stays summons issued to Salman Khan in journalist's complaint case till May 5

Salman Khan recently made headlines after a civil court had issued a process (summons) to him and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh in connection with the alleged misbehaviour with a journalist in 2019. As per the summons, he was directed to appear before the court on April 5. And now as per a recent update in the case, the Bombay High Court has stayed the summons issued by the civil court till May 5, 2022.

On the other hand, a magistrate’s court has exempted the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star from making a personal appearance in the court for the same case and posted the hearing of the case till May 9. According to media reports, Salman’s lawyers had filed an application in the court and sought exemption from making a personal appearance in the case. Furthermore, Justice Revati Mohite Dere has also directed the complainant to file an affidavit in reply to Salman’s plea to quash the proceedings while challenging the lower court order to issue the process.

For the uninitiated, a journalist had claimed to have been manhandled by Salman Khan’s bodyguards in April 2019. The journalist, along with a camera person, was trying to capture Salman while cycling and had even taken permission from the actor’s bodyguards. However, the actor had raised an objection following which the journalist was reportedly manhandled and his phone was also snatched. The journalist had then filed a complaint in court.