Bombay HC tells Rima & Randhir Kapoor to search & submit late brother Rajiv's divorce order in property case

Rajiv Kapoor passed away earlier this year and brother Randhir Kapoor as well as sister Rima Jain are now the only heirs to the property.

The Bombay High Court on Monday sought an undertaking from actor Randhir Kapoor and sister Rima Jain that they would make 'reasonable efforts' to search and submit late brother Rajiv Kapoor's divorce order. For the unversed, Rajiv Kapoor passed away earlier this year and Randhir as well as Rima are now the only heirs to the property. The court was hearing a testamentary petition filed by Randhir and Rima concerning letters of administration to the property.

Their petition stated that Rajiv got married to Aarti Sabharwal in 2001 and they divorced in the year 2003. However, Randhir and Rima could not submit Rajiv's divorce order as they could not locate it. Sharan Jagtiani, who is representing the siblings, informed TOI, "The sister and brother are the only heirs to his estate. We don’t have access to the decree of the divorce. We tried to look for it but were not able to locate it. We seek dispensation." He added that the siblings also do not know whether a family court in Mumbai or Delhi had passed Rajiv and Aarti's divorce decree.

Justice Gautam Patel, who was hearing the petition, noted that there is "some material in the public domain that makes a mention of the divorce." Justice Patel added that he is ready to dispense the requisition of the divorce decree only if the siblings " make reasonable efforts to locate the decree of divorce and, if found, will tender a certified copy to the registry.”

However, Justice Patel remarked that even though Randhir and Rima's petition is "uncontested" it won't be "stopped or the grant withheld" for not submitting Rajiv's divorce decree.

