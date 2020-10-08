Bombay HC on treating Rhea Chakraborty 'harshly' to set an example: Everybody is equal before law

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing was presided over by Justice Sarang Kotwal who stated that he does not agree that celebrities must be treated harshly to set an example in the society.

The Bombay High Court granted Rhea Chakraborty bail on Wednesday after the actress was locked up for almost a month in the city's Byculla jail. The actress was arrested by the NCB on charges of procurement of drugs for late actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The hearing was presided over by Justice Sarang Kotwal who stated that he does not agree that celebrities must be treated harshly to set an example in the society.

During the hearing, Justice Kotwal said, "The learned ASG had argued that the celebrities and role models should be treated harshly so that it sets an example for the young generation and they do not get encouraged to commit such offences. I do not agree."

He further observed, "Everybody is equal before law. No celebrity or role model enjoys any special privilege before the court of law. Similarly, such person also does not incur any special liability when he faces law in the courts. Each case will have to be decided on its own merits irrespective of the status of the accused."

The HC also added, "It is also important to note that when the Applicant (Rhea) was produced before the Court for her first remand, the investigating agency did not seek her custody. That means, they are satisfied with her interrogation and she had cooperated in that investigation."

During the hearing, while granting bail to Rhea, the court also categorically stated that the actress has not been a part of drug dealers nor did she "forward drugs to someone else for monetary benefits". Rhea has been granted bail but the court has laid down stringent rules and even impounded her passport. The actress cannot leave the city without the court's permission and has to present herself at the nearest police station for the next 10 days.

Credits :India TV

