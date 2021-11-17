Bombay High Court adjourns Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing for November 22 in pornography case

Businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in an alleged pornography case and released later, has been managing to grab headlines. In a new update, the Bombay High Court has adjourned his anticipatory bail hearing for November 22. The news was shared by news agency ANI. The Mumbai Sessions Court had granted bail to Kundra after he spent nearly 60 days in jail. He was arrested on July 19. Recently, the businessman was seen with his wife Shilpa Shetty in Himachal Pradesh. This was his first appearance after coming out of jail.

ANI has tweeted, “Businessman Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing in Bombay High Court adjourned for Monday (November 22) in connection with a pornography case.” The case had come to light in February following which an FIR was registered. And after an investigation of around five months, the cops had arrested Raj Kundra and 11 people for allegedly publishing and production of pornographic films which were reportedly distributed over subscription-based mobile apps like Hotshots, etc.

Several other allegations were also reportedly levelled against Kundra during the investigation including threatening newcomers. To note, amid the case going on, actress Shilpa Shetty has issued a statement requesting privacy and asked everyone not to pass judgments. Shilpa mentioned that she'd refrain from making any comment as the matter is subjudice.