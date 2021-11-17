Bombay High Court adjourns Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing for November 22 in pornography case

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 17, 2021 02:16 PM IST  |  12.8K
   
News,raj kundra,Bombay High Court,pornography case
Bombay High Court adjourns Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing for November 22 in pornography case
Advertisement

Businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in an alleged pornography case and released later, has been managing to grab headlines. In a new update, the Bombay High Court has adjourned his anticipatory bail hearing for November 22. The news was shared by news agency ANI. The Mumbai Sessions Court had granted bail to Kundra after he spent nearly 60 days in jail. He was arrested on July 19. Recently, the businessman was seen with his wife Shilpa Shetty in Himachal Pradesh. This was his first appearance after coming out of jail. 

ANI has tweeted, “Businessman Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing in Bombay High Court adjourned for Monday (November 22) in connection with a pornography case.” The case had come to light in February following which an FIR was registered. And after an investigation of around five months, the cops had arrested Raj Kundra and 11 people for allegedly publishing and production of pornographic films which were reportedly distributed over subscription-based mobile apps like Hotshots, etc. 

Several other allegations were also reportedly levelled against Kundra during the investigation including threatening newcomers.  To note, amid the case going on, actress Shilpa Shetty has issued a statement requesting privacy and asked everyone not to pass judgments. Shilpa mentioned that she'd refrain from making any comment as the matter is subjudice. 

Take a look at the tweet here:

Television actress Gehana Vashisht was also arrested in the case. She had come out in Raj Kundra’s support post his arrest. Raid was also conducted at Raj Kundra’s house.

Also Read: From arrest in pornography case to his bail: Here’s the timeline of Raj Kundra’s controversy

Advertisement
Credits: ANI/Pinkvilla

Comments
User Avatar