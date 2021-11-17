Bombay High Court adjourns Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing for November 22 in pornography case
ANI has tweeted, “Businessman Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing in Bombay High Court adjourned for Monday (November 22) in connection with a pornography case.” The case had come to light in February following which an FIR was registered. And after an investigation of around five months, the cops had arrested Raj Kundra and 11 people for allegedly publishing and production of pornographic films which were reportedly distributed over subscription-based mobile apps like Hotshots, etc.
Several other allegations were also reportedly levelled against Kundra during the investigation including threatening newcomers. To note, amid the case going on, actress Shilpa Shetty has issued a statement requesting privacy and asked everyone not to pass judgments. Shilpa mentioned that she'd refrain from making any comment as the matter is subjudice.
Businessman Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing in Bombay High Court adjourned for Monday (November 22) in connection with a pornography case— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021
Television actress Gehana Vashisht was also arrested in the case. She had come out in Raj Kundra’s support post his arrest. Raid was also conducted at Raj Kundra’s house.
