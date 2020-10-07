  1. Home
Bombay High Court to announce decision on Rhea Chakraborty & Showik's bail plea on October 7

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on charges of procuring drugs in September. The two of them are currently awaiting the Bombay High Court's decision.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a completely new turn a few weeks back when the NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda on charges of the procurement of drugs. Post that, Rhea was sent to judicial custody till September 22 that was later changed to that of October 6. Recently, a special NDPS court has further extended her and Showik’s custody till October 20, 2020. However, the Bombay High Court’s verdict is still awaited on the same.

For the unversed, the actress and her brother had moved the Bombay High Court for bail pleas in the last week of September. Now, the court is all set to announce its decision concerning the same on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Meanwhile, the NCB has been opposing their bail pleas right from the beginning. The agency also stated that the persons who have been arrested are a part of the drug syndicate and are connected to each other. 

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. However, the debates and controversies surrounding his untimely demise have not ended yet. Meanwhile, his sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh also moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday for quashing an FIR filed against them for forgery of prescription. This complaint was filed by Rhea Chakraborty before her arrest by the NCB on September 7. For the unversed, the NCB arrested the actress the very next day, i.e., on September 8, 2020. 

