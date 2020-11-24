  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bombay High Court to announce verdict on Kangana Ranaut's office demolition case on November 26: Reports

The BMC officials partially demolished Kangana Ranaut's office around two months back. The Bombay HC will give a judgement about the same soon.
17234 reads Mumbai
Bombay High Court to announce verdict on Kangana Ranaut's office demolition case on November 26: ReportsBombay High Court to announce verdict on Kangana Ranaut's office demolition case on November 26: Reports
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It was back in September when the BMC demolished a portion of Kangana Ranaut’s office in Bandra while she was en route to Mumbai. The actress who is known to be very vocal about her opinions raised her voice against the same. She then filed a case against Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and the concerned officer who reportedly gave orders for the demolition of her property. And now, the Bombay High Court will finally announce its verdict regarding the matter.

According to the latest reports, the hearing of this case will happen on November 26, 2020, after almost two months of the demolition. Earlier, the BMC had also filed a separate affidavit with the High Court while opposite Kangana’s plea against demolition and the demand of Rs 2 crores for the damage caused. They alleged that the actress has made alterations and additions to the said property which is contrary to the sanctioned building plan. 

Apart from that, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have moved the court again for a totally different reason. The sisters have reportedly filed a petition against Mumbai Police. This is regarding the FIR that was earlier filed against them for trying to spread hatred and communal tension through their social media posts. Her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has stated that they have moved the court for the quashing of this FIR and the order given by the magistrate. Both Kangana and Rangoli were also summoned regarding the same matter on 23rd and 24th November. 

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut files petition in HC to dismiss Mumbai Police's FIR against her: Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Latestly

You may like these
Kangana Ranaut files petition in HC to dismiss Mumbai Police's FIR against her: Report
Kangana Ranaut gets a sweet kiss from nephew as she reminisces their heartfelt talk amidst shooting Thalaivi
Kangana Ranaut begins action training for Dhaakad with Thalaivi shoot: Need to go back to working like a horse
Newswrap, November 19: Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi shoot, Akshay Kumar's defamation suit against YouTuber & more
Kangana Ranaut takes potshots at artist over mental health tweet, gets called out for insensitive remarks
Kangana Ranaut shares powerful poem on Rani Laxmi Bai’s birth anniversary that inspired her during Manikarnika
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement