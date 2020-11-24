Bombay High Court to announce verdict on Kangana Ranaut's office demolition case on November 26: Reports

The BMC officials partially demolished Kangana Ranaut's office around two months back. The Bombay HC will give a judgement about the same soon.

It was back in September when the BMC demolished a portion of ’s office in Bandra while she was en route to Mumbai. The actress who is known to be very vocal about her opinions raised her voice against the same. She then filed a case against Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and the concerned officer who reportedly gave orders for the demolition of her property. And now, the Bombay High Court will finally announce its verdict regarding the matter.

According to the latest reports, the hearing of this case will happen on November 26, 2020, after almost two months of the demolition. Earlier, the BMC had also filed a separate affidavit with the High Court while opposite Kangana’s plea against demolition and the demand of Rs 2 crores for the damage caused. They alleged that the actress has made alterations and additions to the said property which is contrary to the sanctioned building plan.

Apart from that, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have moved the court again for a totally different reason. The sisters have reportedly filed a petition against Mumbai Police. This is regarding the FIR that was earlier filed against them for trying to spread hatred and communal tension through their social media posts. Her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has stated that they have moved the court for the quashing of this FIR and the order given by the magistrate. Both Kangana and Rangoli were also summoned regarding the same matter on 23rd and 24th November.

Credits :Latestly

