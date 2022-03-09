Bombay High Court dismisses PIL against The Kashmir Files: Reports

Recently, public interest litigation (PIL) had been filed by Intezar Hussain Sayed which sought a stay on the release of the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. According to the plea, the film's trailer purported to portray Muslims slaughtering Kashmiri Pandits, thereby, injuring the community's sentiments. He claimed that the one-sided view of the event could possibly trigger violence between communities. Now, the Bombay High Court has dismissed the plea. The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits and is based on true events. Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty are the leads of the movie.

The PIL was dismissed by a bench consisting of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik (PIL). The bench stated that a detailed order outlining the reasons for the decision would be issued later. The court asked the counsel representing the petitioner if he had cared to read the judgement passed by them two weeks ago against the film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the outset of the hearing. The petitions were dismissed by the court because the petitioners had not contested the certificate issued by CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

While the petitioner’s lawyer stated that they didn’t have the time to challenge the certificate even though they had seen it as their Constitutional rights had been violated, the court said: “dismissed.”

‘The Kashmir Files’ is the second part of Vivek Agnihotri’s franchise after the national award-winning ‘The Tashkent Files’. The director, in a recent interview, revealed his plans of making this franchise a three-part segment that portrays his commentary on democracy.

