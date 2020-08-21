Bombay High Court disposes all PILs related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case citing SC ruling

Bombay High Court stated that petitioners should approach the SC if they felt that the Maharashtra government, BMC or Mumbai Police wasn’t cooperating with the CBI.

On Friday, the Bombay High Court disposed a bunch of Public Interest Litigations that were filed in connection with the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to PTI, the Bombay High Court quoted the Supreme Court’s orders that announced the CBI to probe into the matter and they cannot do anything henceforth. The bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Revati Mohite-Dere also stated that the petitioners should approach the SC if they felt that the Maharashtra government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or Mumbai Police wasn’t cooperating with the CBI.

Advocate Subhash Jha who is appearing for one of the petitioners stated that considering the BMC had quarantined the police officials from Bihar when they came to the city to investigate the case, the civic body might do the same with the CBI officials when they visit Mumbai for the case. The bench reverted said that Subhash was expressing a mere apprehension and stated that he could go to the SC if the BMC did so. "Let the BMC face the music before the SC if there is any impediment for the CBI when it comes here,” the BMC said.

Adding to that the bench said, “The CBI is here on the orders of the Supreme Court.” The court was presiding over two pleas. One which was filed by law student Dwivendra Dubey and the second one which was filed by Priyanka Tibrewal who is a lawyer. On Wednesday the Supreme Court ordered the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence to the CBI.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on Kangana Ranaut: She is on her own trip

Share your comment ×