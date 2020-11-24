  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bombay High Court to hear Kangana Ranaut's plea against Mumbai Police's FIR: Report

The Bombay High Court will soon hear Kangana Ranaut’s plea against an FIR lodged by the Mumbai Police alleging that she tried to create communal tensions with her social media posts.
27574 reads Mumbai
Bombay High Court to hear Kangana Ranaut's plea Bombay High Court to hear Kangana Ranaut's plea against Mumbai Police's FIR: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel had moved to Bombay High Court on Monday and filed a petition against the Mumbai Police’s allegation against them. The sister duo filed a plea seeking to dismiss the FIR registered against them at the Bandra Police Station. Now, according to the ANI report, the Bombay High Court will hear Kangana and her sister’s plea against an FIR lodged by the Mumbai Police alleging that the sisters tried to create a divide between communities with their social media posts.

ANI’s latest tweet read as, “Bombay High Court to hear Kangana Ranaut's (in file pic) plea against an FIR lodged at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station on allegations of a complainant that she tried to create a divide between communities with her social media posts. #Maharashtra.” Take a look:

In October, an FIR was registered by casting director and fitness trainer Munnawar Ali Sayyed, wherein he stated that the Kangana and her sister Rangoli were trying to create communal tension between Hindus and Muslims through their tweets. 

After his complaint, the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate ordered the Mumbai Police to investigate the case. The actress and her sister were booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion) and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, ANI had reported that Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel were summoned by the Bandra Police, asking the sisters to appear before them on November 23 and 24.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut files petition in HC to dismiss Mumbai Police's FIR against her: Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ANI

You may like these
Newswrap, November 23: Indoo Ki Jawani trailer, Kangana Ranaut's petition, Durgamati first look & more
Bombay High Court to announce verdict on Kangana Ranaut's office demolition case on November 26: Reports
Kangana Ranaut files petition in HC to dismiss Mumbai Police's FIR against her: Report
Kangana Ranaut gets a sweet kiss from nephew as she reminisces their heartfelt talk amidst shooting Thalaivi
Kangana Ranaut begins action training for Dhaakad with Thalaivi shoot: Need to go back to working like a horse
Newswrap, November 19: Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi shoot, Akshay Kumar's defamation suit against YouTuber & more
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement