Bombay High Court to hear Kangana Ranaut's plea against Mumbai Police's FIR: Report

The Bombay High Court will soon hear Kangana Ranaut’s plea against an FIR lodged by the Mumbai Police alleging that she tried to create communal tensions with her social media posts.

Bollywood actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel had moved to Bombay High Court on Monday and filed a petition against the Mumbai Police’s allegation against them. The sister duo filed a plea seeking to dismiss the FIR registered against them at the Bandra Police Station. Now, according to the ANI report, the Bombay High Court will hear Kangana and her sister’s plea against an FIR lodged by the Mumbai Police alleging that the sisters tried to create a divide between communities with their social media posts.

ANI’s latest tweet read as, “Bombay High Court to hear Kangana Ranaut's (in file pic) plea against an FIR lodged at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station on allegations of a complainant that she tried to create a divide between communities with her social media posts. #Maharashtra.” Take a look:

Bombay High Court to hear Kangana Ranaut's (in file pic) plea against an FIR lodged at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station on allegations of a complainant that she tried to create a divide between communities with her social media posts. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/hcxtPGF5Lr — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

In October, an FIR was registered by casting director and fitness trainer Munnawar Ali Sayyed, wherein he stated that the Kangana and her sister Rangoli were trying to create communal tension between Hindus and Muslims through their tweets.

After his complaint, the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate ordered the Mumbai Police to investigate the case. The actress and her sister were booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion) and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, ANI had reported that Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel were summoned by the Bandra Police, asking the sisters to appear before them on November 23 and 24.

Credits :ANI

