Bombay High Court protects Arijit Singh’s personality rights; restrains AI platforms from mimicking singer’s voice

The Bombay High Court has issued an order restraining platforms that provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools from using or exploiting singer Arijit Singh's personality rights. The court has also mandated the removal or deletion of all related posts, content, and voice conversion tools. It observed that celebrities are vulnerable to unauthorized AI-generated content, which violates their personality rights.

Justice Riyaz Chagla issued the order in response to a lawsuit filed by Singh, represented by advocate Hiren Kamod, who sought to protect his personality rights. Singh requested an injunction against platforms that provide AI models or tools capable of synthesizing artificial sound recordings mimicking his voice.

Singh identified eight such platforms, alleging they used AI to create content that mimicked his name, voice, singing style, photograph, image, likeness, persona, and other aspects of his personality. The court determined that Singh had established a prima facie case for ex-parte interim relief.

Justice Chagla expressed concern about the vulnerability of celebrities, particularly performers like Singh, to unauthorized generative AI content. He said, "What shocks the conscience of this Court is how celebrities, particularly performers such as the present Plaintiff (Singh) are vulnerable to being targeted by unauthorized generative AI content such as that of some of the Defendants herein,” Justice Riyaz Chagla noted on July 26, 2024.

He emphasizes that while freedom of speech and expression allows for critique and commentary, it does not permit the exploitation of a celebrity's persona for commercial gain.

The court affirmed that celebrities are entitled to protect the facets of their personality, such as their name, images, likeness, voice, and signature, from unauthorized commercial use by third parties. Justice Chagla further stated that making AI tools available that enable voice conversion without a celebrity's permission constitutes a violation of their personality rights. These tools, he noted, facilitate unauthorized appropriation and manipulation of a celebrity's voice, a critical component of their identity and public persona.

The judge highlighted that this technological exploitation not only infringes on an individual's right to control and protect their likeness and voice but also undermines their ability to prevent the commercial and deceptive use of their identity. Such platforms, he argued, encourage internet users to create counterfeit sound recordings and videos that misuse Singh's identity and character.

The court's detailed order emphasized Singh's status as a renowned singer and performer in India, who has built significant goodwill and reputation. It underscored that the various attributes of Singh's personality, including his name, voice, photograph, image, likeness, and persona, are protectable elements of his personality rights and right to publicity.

Justice Chagla noted that the defendants were using Singh's personality traits without authorization for commercial and personal gain, without his permission. "Making AI tools available that enable the conversion of any voice into that of a celebrity without his/her permission constitutes a violation of the celebrity's personality rights,” the judge added.

Advocate Kamod also highlighted that Singh , who hails from a small town in Murshidabad, West Bengal, has deliberately avoided brand endorsements and the commercialization of his personality traits in recent years.

The lawsuit, filed through Legasis Partners, sought protection of Singh's personality rights concerning his name, voice, signature, photograph, image, caricature, likeness, persona, and other attributes against unauthorized commercial exploitation and misuse.

