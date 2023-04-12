Bombay High Court quashes 2019 criminal proceeding case against Salman Khan and his bodyguard; Report

All eyes are on Salman Khan ever since his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was announced. Recently the film’s trailer was released and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the film. Well, apart from this the actor grabbed everyone’s attention due to the death threats that he has been receiving. But today seems to be a good day for him as the Bombay High Court has quashed all the criminal proceedings against the actor in a complaint of intimidation filed by a journalist and said that the judicial proceedings need not be the means of all needless harassment merely because the accused is a celebrity.

Bombay High Court quashes all criminal proceeding

According to reports in ETimes, Judicial Bharati Dangre allowed applications filed by Salman Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh on March 30 and quashed the proceedings and process issued to them by a lower court. For the unversed, a complaint of intimidation was filed by a journalist in 2019. In the detailed order that became available on Tuesday, the HC noted that the magistrate's court had failed to follow the procedural mandate before issuing the summons. The detailed order stated, “the judicial process need not be means for needless harassment merely because the accused is a well-known celebrity and without adhering to the procedure of law, he shall not be subjected to unnecessary oppression at the hands of a complainant, who set in the machinery into motion to satisfy his vendetta and assumed that he was insulted by the cine star.”

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.