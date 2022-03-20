Bombay High Court rejects plea to stay OTT release of Ranveer Singh starrer 83

Ranveer Singh starrer film 83 got relief as the Bombay High Court pronounced its verdict regarding the broadcasting rights of the film and rejected the plea to stay the OTT release of the movie. As per the honorable Court’s judgment, the movie can now release on Netflix and Hotstar. The verdict ruled in favor of Star India (owner of Hotstar) and Netflix in streaming the film 83. However, the Court upheld the exploitation rights of Reliance Entertainment Studios Pvt. Ltd.

According to a report in India Today, the bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla heard the plea filed by Mad Man Film Ventures against Reliance Entertainment Studio and others. It was regarding the exploitation of satellite and/or digital media rights by Star India and Netflix. According to reports, Mad Man Film Ventures stated that in light of consent terms, the ownership of intellectual property was divided between them (37.5%), Reliance Entertainment (37.5%), and Vibri Media Pvt. Ltd., one of the producers of the film (25%). The OTT platforms argued that they had been granted rights through agreements that were not under challenge and much prior in time to the consent terms between Mad Man and Reliance. They also contended that Mad Man’s contractual rights would begin only after 10 years and till then Reliance has all the rights of the film for 10 years after its theatrical release.

After considering all the points and arguments, Justice Riyaz Chagla opined that Star India and Netflix have both digital and satellite rights and Mad Man cannot claim rights to intellectual property. In addition to this, the Bombay High Court also noted that Mad Man’s contractual right would only begin after 10 years and till then Reliance Entertainment Studios Pvt. Ltd. has exclusive rights to the film.

Film 83 stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, and others in pivotal roles. It was directed by Kabir Khan and had hit the theatres in December last year.

ALSO READ: My multi talented baby: Ranveer Singh calls wifey Deepika Padukone 'an amazing cook’