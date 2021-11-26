Bombay High Court rejects Raj Kundra's pre arrest bail plea in the pornography case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by Raj Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly distributing pornographic videos. The news was reported by news agency PTI. The businessman was in jail for two months in the above-mentioned case. He is currently out on bail. The report further mentions that the detailed order is awaited. The businessman was recently seen with wife Shilpa Shetty at the Mumbai airport.

Coming back to the plea, the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police has filed a case against Kundra under Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos. Raj Kundra first sought anticipatory bail from the Sessions Court, but it was refused and then he moved to the HC. He has claimed in his application that he has been framed in the case. The FIR named actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey as co-accused.

After coming out of jail, Raj had deleted all his social media handles and is also keeping a low profile. He had recently celebrated his wedding anniversary with Shilpa Shetty and the couple went for a romantic dinner.

For unversed, in July this year, Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police in the case where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. He was granted bail in September.