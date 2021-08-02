Bombay High Court reserves order on Raj Kundra’s plea challenging police custody: Reports

It has been almost two weeks since Raj Kundra was arrested and new details continue to emerge. Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe, in their applications, had termed their arrest as illegal. In the latest development, the Bombay High Court on Monday reportedly reserved its order on petitions filed by the husband of , Raj Kundra and Thorpe challenging their arrest in a case related to the alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through apps.

After hearing arguments on Raj Kundra’s plea at length, Justice AS Gadkari reserved the verdict. The police in the court reportedly argued that the businessman was not cooperating with the investigation, filed in February this year by the Mumbai crime branch, and had destroyed evidence.

"They (Kundra and Thorpe) were found deleting certain WhatsApp chats. The attitude of the applicant Raj Kundra speaks volume of his cooperation in the investigation. We do not know how much data has been deleted. The police are still trying to retrieve it," Aruna Pai, appearing for the Mumbai Police reportedly said in the court. "If accused persons are destroying evidence, then can the investigating agency be a mute spectator?," she said in addition to that.

To note, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19, while Thorpe, who was employed as the IT head in Kundra's firm, was arrested on July 20. The duo is currently in jail under judicial custody.

