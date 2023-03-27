‘Bombay is Shah Rukh, Delhi is Salman…’: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma react to VIRAL post on Bollywood stars

A post about Bollywood celebrities is going viral on Instagram. Shared by Freddy Birdy, the post compares Bollywood celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others to cities from around the world, while also specifying the qualities that match the city’s. “Cities are people,” mentions the post. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma are all hearts for this post, and have reacted to it. Many other Instagram users also commented on the post and compared other cities to celebs such as Tabu, Hrithik Roshan, and Sridevi.

The post shared by Freddy Birdy read, “Bombay is Shah Rukh Khan, the city of dreams. Delhi is Salman Khan, the city of gyms and djinns. Kolkatta is Sharmila Tagore, quiet, dignified and beautiful.” Further, it compared Neetu Kapoor to Dubai, as both are forever youthful. “Bangalore is Anushka Sharma, real, lovely, beautiful, always the perfect mood and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park. Arjun Kapoor is Berlin, solid and dependable,” read the post. Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor, both took to their Instagram stories to share the post, and dropped heart emojis. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor commented on Freddy’s post and wrote, “Dubai” along with hearts and laughing emojis.

The post compared Kareena Kapoor Khan to her favourite travel destination- Gstaad! “Kareena Kapoor is Gstaad, jet setting with her Nawab, both the coolest of the cool,” it read. Sharing the post, Kareena wrote on her Instagram story, “Have to agree with this,” along with a red heart and star emoji. Tara Sutaria, Ayushmann Khurrana and others dropped hearts on Freddy’s post. Take a look at the post below!

Meanwhile, one Instagram user commented, “Tabu is Hyderabad, versatile and royal, Ranveer Sigh is Maldives ,Boho and Chic,Sridevi is Rajasthan,mesmerising and mysterious,Yash Chopra is Kashmir, serene and lovable, AR Rahman is Kerela,soulstirring and Rustic......I love this,” while another comment on the post read, “I'm so glad @arjunkapoor is on this list. That lad is highly underrated.”

