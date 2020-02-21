From Bombay Velvet to Jagga Jasoos, here’s a look at Bollywood trilogies which got shelved after release

With Bollywood’s ongoing trend of announcing trilogies, here we bring you a list of trilogies which got shelved after the first installment tanked at the box office. Take a look:

Indian cinema has witnessed several trends over the years. Amid these, making trilogies and franchises has been the most famous and prevalent one in Bollywood over the past years. So far, we have witnessed several blockbuster movies turning into franchises including Baaghi series, Koi Mil Gaya series, Dabangg series, Tanu Weds Manu series, Student of The Year series, to name a few. Interestingly, these franchises were not announced beforehand and the first installment was turned into a franchise after its stupendous success.

And while franchises have become a much hyped trend in the industry, the filmmakers are now spreading their wings and are announcing trilogies. In fact, the year 2020 already has the big announcement of a trilogy with the release of Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie marks Vicky and ’s Dharma Productions debut in the horror genre. The movie is said to be a trilogy of spooky stories. In fact, Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra starring and and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mr India too have been announced as trilogies. Interestingly, these movies aren’t the first ones to be introduced as trilogy eve before their release. There are movies which were announced as a trilogy but the idea was dropped post the failure of the first installment.

Here’s a look at the trilogies which got shelved:

Bombay Velvet

The crime thriller helmed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Ranbir Kapoor and , was one of the most anticipated movies of 2015. The filmmaker had high expectations from the movie that he announced it as a trilogy depicting how the Mumbai city became a metropolis. However, contrary to the expectations, Bombay Velvet turned out to be a disaster at the box office and was criticised mercilessly by the cine buffs. As a result, the makers dropped the plans of making a trilogy.

Jagga Jasoos

Coincidentally, the next movie on the list also turns out to be a Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Anurag Basu grabbed the attention in 2014 after he announced Ranbir and starrer Jagga Jasoos. While the movie made the headlines given Ranbir-Katrina’s romance, it took three years for Jagga Jasoos to see the light of the day. The movie was jointly produced by Anurag and Ranbir and the filmmaker had quite high hopes from the movie. Not only there were reports about Jagga Jasoos coming as a trilogy, but Anurag also kept an open end in the movie to ensure the sequel takes off from where the first installment ended. However, with the disastrous tanking of Jagga Jasoos, the idea of sequel/ trilogy was dropped for the good.

Now, with three trilogies (Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Brahmastra and Mr India) in the pipeline for cine buffs, only time will reveal of these movies will emerge as successful trilogies or will have a similar fate as Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos.

