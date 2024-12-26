Boney Kapoor admits getting attracted towards other women but still being passionate about Sridevi: ‘Initially everything is flowery’

Boney Kapoor has always been vocal about his family bonds and never shied away from talking about his private life's ups and downs. Recently, the producer spoke about his undying love for his late wife and legendary actress Sridevi. He confessed that he might be attracted to other women, but his love and passion will always be for her.

In a recent interview with ABP Live, Boney Kapoor reflected on his journey with Sridevi. The film producer mentioned that it was the biggest joy for him that the most sought-after actress, Sridevi, who was also known as the first female superstar with gorgeous looks, chose to spend the rest of her life with him. He described their bond as inseparable, and she meant everything to him.

Kapoor admitted that he would continue to be in love with the Chandini actress until the last day of his life, mentioning he never cheated on her. Even after her passing in February 2018, Sridevi continues to hold a permanent place in his heart.

However, he discussed the reality of human emotions. Boney admitted, "Even today, I may have (female) friends. I may get attracted to females around me, but as far as she's concerned, the passion and love will never go away." Boney's honest confession reflects his commitment to Sridevi's value in her life.

Boney also noted that relationships evolve, especially in marriage. He shared that partners get to know each other over time and avoid doing anything their partners dislike. He cited the example of him and his late wife.

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor recalled that he came from a North Indian background while his wife was a South Indian. Despite different cultures and values, they tried to learn more about each other's backgrounds and respected each other.

He said, "I'm a north Indian Punjabi, Sri was from the south… Initially, everything is flowery; you want to do anything for her. But especially after seven years, you truly get to know your partner, their likes and dislikes."

Sharing a time frame, he noted that a couple gets to understand their likes, dislikes, and unique qualities after seven years. Also, as the kids age, a woman realizes she holds more power.

Boney Kapoor married Sridevi on June 2, 1996, in a private ceremony in Shirdi on June 2. However, they only made their marriage public when Sridevi's pregnancy was visible, and they married publicly in January 1997. The couple have two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

