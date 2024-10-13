Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor pay tribute to Sridevi; inaugurate Chowk in her name; WATCH

It's been six years since the tragic demise of the legendary actress Sridevi, yet her void can't be filled in the Hindi cinema. Sridevi is remembered for her iconic films like Mr. India, Chandni, Judaai, Chaalbaaz, Laadla, and many more. Recently, Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor paid tribute to Sridevi. They inaugurated a Chowk dedicated to her in Mumbai.

In a video posted on Instagram, Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor can be seen inaugurating the Sridevi Kapoor Chowk in the city. The producer lifts the curtain being tied to a rope and presents a photo frame of his late wife, actress Sridevi. Their daughter, Khushi is standing with him.

The father-daughter duo are surrounded by a group of people on the road. All of them clap together during the inauguration ceremony as they honor the late actress' legacy.

Watch the video below:

"Watching through all the past movies Sridevi was actually the best ever actress in all different roles, she were the best at comedy there will never be another actress like her since she’s gone #Bollywood isn’t the same anymore…… May she R.I.P (sic)," read a comment.

"Truly glad they honored the legend, Sridevi. From captivating the nation at age 4 with her stellar acting, graceful dance, and iconic comedy, she gave us a lifetime of brilliance. This tribute is just a glimpse of what she truly deserves. Eager to visit and pay homage to her legacy!" an Instagram user wrote.

Advertisement

One Instagram user dropped a red heart emoji. A fan wrote, "Miss you Sridevi ji."

Take a look at the screenshots of their comments:

Sridevi last made a cameo as herself in Anand L Rai's 2018 film, Zero, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Her final film as a lead actress was Mom, a 2017 movie that also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a crucial role.

Late actress Sridevi left for her heavenly abode on February 24, 2018. The iconic star lost her life due to accidental drowning in a hotel room in Dubai.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor shares how Sridevi inspired her to connect with audience; 'I saw the effect that mom's work had on people'