Boney Kapoor and Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor sell four Andheri apartments for this WHOPPING amount: Report

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor and his daughters Khushi Kapoor and Janvhi Kapoor have reportedly sold off four apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri. Keep reading to get more details about it.

Boney Kapoor sells four apartments in Mumbai, says report

A report by ETimes has revealed that the film producer has sold off four of his apartments in the Andheri area of Mumbai, along with his daughters Khushi Kapoor and Janvhi Kapoor. The flats are located in Andheri’s Green Acres locality. Another report by Hindustan Times revealed the price and stated that the flats were sold for over Rs. 12 crore. While two flats were sold for Rs. 6.02 crore, the other two flats were also sold for Rs. 6 crore.

Reportedly, the largest flat out of the four was the one with an area of 1870 square feet and it has been sold to Siddharth Narayan and Anju Narayan. In addition, the other two flats encompass a total area of 1614 square feet and have found new owners in Muskaan Bahirwani and Lalit Bahirwani.

Notably, the report also mentioned that Boney Kapoor has confirmed the completion of the deal with the news portal.

Work fronts of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor has followed in the footsteps of her sister and mother and entered the world of acting with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film was released on the OTT platform Netflix on December 7 and welcomed a lot of newbies to Bollywood. Apart from Khushi, the movie also featured Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot.

An exclusive report by us earlier revealed that Khushi will soon collaborate with Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan for an upcoming venture in Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Janvhi Kapoor entered Bollywood in 2018 with Dhadak and featured in several films post-debut, some of them being Mili, Good Luck Jerry, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and more. She was earlier seen opposite actor Varun Dhawan in Bawaal.

Up next, Kapoor has quite a few films lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi soon and Ulajh is also the actress's upcoming venture. Ulajh will also feature Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, and others, alongside Janvhi Kapoor.



