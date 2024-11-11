Boney Kapoor Birthday: When producer made sure Sridevi had the best makeup room and costumes on Mr. India sets

As producer Boney Kapoor celebrates his birthday today, November 11, 2024, he is renowned for producing some of the best films to date, including Mr. India, No Entry, Wanted, and many others. He married the late legendary actress Sridevi, and on his special day, we take a trip down memory lane to revisit the efforts he made to win her heart and fulfill her desires while they worked together on Mr. India.

At the India Today Woman Summit in 2013, Boney Kapoor shared that he was mesmerized by Sridevi's on-screen presence when he first saw her in a Tamil film in the late 1970s.

However, they didn’t have the opportunity to meet in person until the making of Mr. India. The film, directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Boney, starred Sridevi alongside Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri. Boney described their first encounter as a “dream come true.”

Boney Kapoor recalled how the few words she spoke in broken Hindi and English deeply moved him, sparking his curiosity to get to know her better. Kapoor recalled that the late actress was already the highest-paid female actor, and Mr. India further solidified her position in the industry.

He shared that the making of Mr. India marked the beginning of their love story, and he made it a priority to ensure Sridevi had everything she needed, wanted, and desired.

The Mili producer explained that when shooting began, he made sure she was the most comfortable on set, providing her with everything she asked for and more. He ensured that her makeup room was the best and that she had the finest costumes, always anticipating her needs and desires.

He recalled that he would often give her choices, saying, "If you don’t like this, wear this; if you don’t like this, wear this." He mentioned that this continued for some time, and with each meeting and shooting schedule, he found himself more and more affected by her.

He shared that he had followed her to Switzerland while she was filming for Yash Chopra's Chandni. He believed that Sridevi noticed his persistence and perhaps recognized his sincerity, realizing that he wasn't just looking for a fling.

