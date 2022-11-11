Boney Kapoor celebrates his birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and others; PICS INSIDE

Popular film producer Boney Kapoor has turned a year older today. Throughout his remarkable career, he has produced a number of films in the Indian film industry, with the latest one being Mili which stars his daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Today, moments after the clock struck 12 midnight, he chose to cut his birthday cake with his close friends and family in attendance.

Just a few moments ago, Boney dropped a bunch of pictures wherein he can be seen celebrating his birthday with his son Arjun Kapoor, his daughter Anshula Kapoor, his friend Shabana Azmi and others.

Taking to Instagram, he captioned his post by saying, “It was wonderful to bring in my birthday with my family and my good friends… love and light to all !”

This Instagram post has been liked by a number of people at the moment.