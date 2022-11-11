Boney Kapoor celebrates his birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and others; PICS INSIDE
Popular film producer Boney Kapoor turned 67 years old today. To celebrate this day, he spent ‘wonderful’ time with his close family and friends in attendance including Arjun Kapoor and Shabana Azmi.
Popular film producer Boney Kapoor has turned a year older today. Throughout his remarkable career, he has produced a number of films in the Indian film industry, with the latest one being Mili which stars his daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Today, moments after the clock struck 12 midnight, he chose to cut his birthday cake with his close friends and family in attendance.
Boney Kapoor drops a heartfelt message on his birthday
Just a few moments ago, Boney dropped a bunch of pictures wherein he can be seen celebrating his birthday with his son Arjun Kapoor, his daughter Anshula Kapoor, his friend Shabana Azmi and others.
Taking to Instagram, he captioned his post by saying, “It was wonderful to bring in my birthday with my family and my good friends… love and light to all !”
This Instagram post has been liked by a number of people at the moment.
Mr. India and its popularity
One of the most famous films produced by Boney Kapoor is Shekhar Kapur’s directed sci-fi film Mr. India starring his brother Anil Kapoor and his future wife Sridevi. This film was a massive hit at the box office in the year 1987.
Some of its most popular songs and dialogues include Sridevi starrer song "Miss Hawa Hawaii" and actor Amrish Puri's quote "Mogambo khush hua" (Mogambo is satisfied) which is one of the most popular dialogues in the history of Bollywood to date.
We wish Boney Kapoor a very Happy Birthday!
