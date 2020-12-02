Boney Kapoor digs out a childhood photo with siblings and looks like brother Anil Kapoor was a born poser

While most kids in the epic throwback photo are busy looking into their plates, baby Anil Kapoor can be seen looking straight into the camera. Can you spot Boney and Anil Kapoor?

It's neither Throwback Tuesday nor Throwback Thursday, but looks like Boney Kapoor is in a nostalgic mood. The producer and filmmaker who rarely keeps up-to-date with his social media, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a photo from his childhood. Boney dug into the family archives and pulled out a photo probably from the 60's. The black and white photo shows Boney as a young kid gorging on yummy food with his cousins and siblings.

While it was a little difficult to spot Boney at first, his photo caption helped. Amidst the other kids, Boney also pointed out this his younger brother and actor Anil Kapoor was sitting in the far right corner in the picture. While most of the kids are busy looking into their plates, baby Anil Kapoor can be seen looking straight into the camera and posing for it.

Sharing the photo, Boney captioned it, "#Childhood memories. Celebrating birthday of my cousin Tony (Sunil Kapoor). I am seated next to Tony relishing the meal & @AnilKapoor extreme right poses for the camera."

Take a look at Boney Kapoor's latest tweet:

#Childhood memories. Celebrating birthday of my cousin Tony (Sunil Kapoor). I am seated next to Tony relishing the meal & @AnilKapoor extreme right poses for the camera pic.twitter.com/K94P5ujhvP — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) December 2, 2020

While Boney Kapoor has been backing films not only in Bollywood, but in the South film industry as well. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has been shooting for multiple projects. He was last seen in Malang and is currently shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo in hills. He will be seen onscreen with who will be returning to the big screen after a long sabbatical. The film also stars and Kiara Advani.

