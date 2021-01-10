Boney Kapoor & Dimple Kapadia to play Ranbir Kapoor's parents in Luv Ranjan's next project?

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be teaming up for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy that is yet to be titled. Read on for further details.

and will be collaborating for the first time in Luv Ranjanâ€™s next project. As a matter of fact, both the actors have already jetted off to Noida earlier on Saturday to begin shooting for the same. Now, the latest that we know is that filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia are going to play Ranbirâ€™s parents in the movie. Yes, you heard it right. For the unversed, Boney earlier made his acting debut in AK vs AK.

According to a report by TOI, the writers wanted someone who is a rich and confident guy like Boney Kapoor to play the part of Ranbir Kapoorâ€™s dad. Reports also state that the filmmaker initially refused to be a part of it but agreed on Luv Ranjanâ€™s insistence. He is said to have asked , Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula, and others to convince the filmmaker. He will reportedly reach the sets of the movie on Monday, January 11.Â

The star cast of the romantic comedy was supposed to begin shooting in Spain but that didnâ€™t happen owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he is also awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Brahmastra co-starring , Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and others in the lead roles. This is the first time that he will be collaborating with his ladylove Alia in any project. The movie has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by .Â

