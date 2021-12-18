Boney Kapoor drops a glimpse of his heart, strength and wealth in endearing pics feat Sridevi & family

Sridevi’s unfortunate demise in 2018 was a massive shock for the entire industry. And while the cine lovers still miss her presence on the big screen, Boney Kapoor also misses his love. In fact, the ace filmmaker is often seen sharing throwback pics with the late actress and expressing how much he misses Sridevi. Boney has taken the social media by a storm as he dropped some beautiful pics with his family and also treated fans with a throwback pic with Sridevi.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney shared a love filled pic of Sridevi wherein the late actress was seen holding on to him and rested her head on his shoulder. Boney captioned the throwback pic as “my heart” along with heart emoticons. He also shared yet another amazing pic with his kids Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. This post was captioned as, “My wealth”. This isn’t all. Boney went on to share another pic with the entire Kapoor clan including his mother, brothers and their respective families and it was titled as “My strength”.

Take a look at Boney Kapoor’s post:

For the uninitiated, Sridevi had breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. She had visited the city with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor had given the wedding a miss owing to her debut film Dhadak's shooting.