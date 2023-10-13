Boney Kapoor drops PICS of Sridevi from when she was pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor; fans are all hearts

Boney Kapoor and his wife and late actress Sridevi tied the knot in 1996. The couple welcomed two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor, in 1997 and soon-to-be, Khushi Kapoor, in 2000. A while ago, the film producer shared pictures of Sridevi from when she was pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor. Along with the pictures, Boney also penned a heartwarming note as a caption. On the other hand, fans dropped sweet comments as they reacted to the pictures of the late actress.

Boney Kapoor drops pictures of Sridevi from when she was pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor

On October 13, Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared pictures of Sridevi from when she was pregnant with her daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The six pictures of him and his late wife posing together can be seen attached to a wall radiating the golden memories of the couple. Sharing the pictures, Boney wrote, "Magic of Gautam Rajdakshya, these pictures were shot by him at his home while Sri was pregnant with Janhvi, created these images with just natural source of light." Take a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the producer shared the pictures, fans were quick enough to react to them. One wrote, "Someone got chubby cheeks because he got a chance to eat a lot of ice cream and milkshakes. The cuteist Sri..." Another commented, "my sri devi mam beautiful actress in Bollywood I miss you." "Gautam Rajdakshya knows very well that he only needs Sridevi to make every picture beautiful," wrote a third fan. A fourth fan commented, "Pure , serene and innocent looks."

In an interview with YouTuber, Rohan Dua, Boney Kapoor once opened up about his marriage to Sridevi. He said, "My second marriage, my marriage with Sri (took place in Shirdi)." He also added that they got married on June 2 and exchanged vows. They spent a night there and it was only in January when the late actress's pregnancy was discovered and they had to marry publicly.

